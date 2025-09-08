Election Tensions Rise as Ivory Coast Prepares for Contentious Vote

In Ivory Coast, political tension intensifies as former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and ex-President Laurent Gbagbo are excluded from the presidential race. This announcement, confirmed on Monday, allows Simone Gbagbo, ex-wife of Laurent Gbagbo, to contest in next month's election.

President Alassane Ouattara, 83, is vying for a fourth term amid analysts' predictions of his victory in the world's top cocoa-producing nation. However, controversies regarding candidate eligibility threaten to stir unrest in Ivory Coast, a country with a tumultuous election history.

Despite the 2016 constitutional changes allegedly resetting Ouattara's term limits, opposition voices, including Thiam, label his candidacy unconstitutional. The government has assured a peaceful election with five candidacies validated out of 60, including Ouattara's.

