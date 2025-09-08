Turbulent Times: CHP Faces Crackdown Amid Political Unrest
Turkish opposition members fortified their headquarters against police amid a court-ordered leadership change, escalating political tensions. Riot police clashed with CHP leaders and detained protesters. The court's ruling to replace the Istanbul head intensified a year-long crackdown, which the opposition deems a political maneuver by President Erdogan.
In a bold resistance move, Turkish opposition lawmakers fortified their party headquarters in Istanbul on Monday using tables and chairs, aiming to prevent police from executing a court-mandated leadership change. This showdown, widely watched, symbolizes a growing crackdown on the Republican People's Party (CHP), a leading opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan.
The intense standoff came after an Istanbul court ruled to dismiss Ozgur Celik as the CHP's Istanbul provincial head over alleged discrepancies and appointed Gursel Tekin as a successor. The CHP dismissed the court's decision, branding it as invalid and promising to maintain Celik's position despite the ruling.
Riot police swiftly responded, dispersing protesters with pepper spray while detaining several demonstrators. President Erdogan urged respect for the judiciary, warning against defying court orders. The escalating conflict has prompted economic repercussions, with Istanbul's stock index falling amid heightened political uncertainty.
ALSO READ
European Markets Steady Amid Political Unrest in France
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Ruling on Frozen Foreign Aid
Global Highlights: Political Unrest, Celebrity Loss, and Artistic Commentary
Thailand's former PM Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Bangkok a day before a court ruling that could lead to imprisonment, reports AP.
Internet Blackout in Turkey Amid Political Unrest