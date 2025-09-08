Turbulent Times: CHP Faces Crackdown Amid Political Unrest

In a bold resistance move, Turkish opposition lawmakers fortified their party headquarters in Istanbul on Monday using tables and chairs, aiming to prevent police from executing a court-mandated leadership change. This showdown, widely watched, symbolizes a growing crackdown on the Republican People's Party (CHP), a leading opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan.

The intense standoff came after an Istanbul court ruled to dismiss Ozgur Celik as the CHP's Istanbul provincial head over alleged discrepancies and appointed Gursel Tekin as a successor. The CHP dismissed the court's decision, branding it as invalid and promising to maintain Celik's position despite the ruling.

Riot police swiftly responded, dispersing protesters with pepper spray while detaining several demonstrators. President Erdogan urged respect for the judiciary, warning against defying court orders. The escalating conflict has prompted economic repercussions, with Istanbul's stock index falling amid heightened political uncertainty.