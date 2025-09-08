France's Political Turmoil: A Debt Crisis and Leadership Shift

In a dramatic turn of events, France is plunged into a political crisis after its parliament voted to remove Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. This decision has left President Emmanuel Macron scrambling to appoint the fifth prime minister in his current term, only nine months after Bayrou assumed office.

The parliament's vote follows Bayrou's failed attempt to secure support for his deficit reduction strategy, which aimed to tackle a growing national debt—already double the EU's recommended limit. The opposition's resistance to the proposed savings package and upcoming elections in 2027 further complicated the issue.

Financial markets are increasingly anxious as France continues to face high levels of debt, compounded by a lack of political stability. While calls grow for a snap parliamentary election, Macron has so far resisted, opting instead for negotiation with opposition parties amidst concerns of the country's fiscal health and European standing.