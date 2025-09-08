Left Menu

Israel Condemns Jerusalem Bus Stop Shooting as 'Horrific Terror Attack'

A terrorist attack at a bus stop in north Jerusalem resulted in six fatalities and 12 injuries. Israeli officials, including Yali Rothenberg, shared sentiments and condemned the attack. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the stance against terrorism, calling it a reminder of ongoing threats.

Updated: 08-09-2025 23:59 IST
In a shocking incident, Israel labeled Monday's terror attack in Jerusalem as a 'horrific' assault targeting the nation's capital.

The attack, which occurred at a bus stop in north Jerusalem, left six people dead and 12 injured, drawing strong reactions from key Israeli figures, including Yali Rothenberg, the nation's Accountant General, who is on a visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

