In a shocking incident, Israel labeled Monday's terror attack in Jerusalem as a 'horrific' assault targeting the nation's capital.

The attack, which occurred at a bus stop in north Jerusalem, left six people dead and 12 injured, drawing strong reactions from key Israeli figures, including Yali Rothenberg, the nation's Accountant General, who is on a visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and conveying condolences to the families of the victims.