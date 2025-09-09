NDA's Radhakrishnan Predicted to Sweep Vice Presidential Poll

Left Menu

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra expresses confidence in NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's victory in the Vice Presidential election, calling the process a formality. Polling begins amid a contest against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan is backed by 427 MPs, well over the majority mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:52 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the Vice Presidential election set for Tuesday, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra asserts that NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, currently serving as Maharashtra Governor, is poised to win, describing the process as a mere formality. Mishra praised Radhakrishnan's intellectual prowess and constitutional knowledge, expressing disbelief that any NDA MP would depart from the party line.

The election follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President on July 21 due to health concerns. Voting begins at 10 am in Parliament, with results anticipated by 5 pm. The contest features Radhakrishnan against retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's joint candidate.

NDA's confidence in Radhakrishnan stems from his backing by 427 MPs, surpassing the majority threshold of 391. Predictions suggest 293 votes from the Lok Sabha and 134 from the Rajya Sabha in his favor. Meanwhile, opposition candidate Reddy expects support from 354 MPs. Significant abstentions come from BJD, BRS, and Shiromani Akali Dal due to varied political reasons.

