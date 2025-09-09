Valour and Sacrifice: Honoring the Fallen Heroes of Kulgam

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, paid heartfelt tributes to two army personnel who lost their lives in an encounter in Kulgam. Their sacrifice and bravery were honored by the nation, highlighting the ongoing strife in the region.

The casualties occurred during a military operation initiated by security forces in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam, following specific intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists. Two soldiers, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, made the ultimate sacrifice during this mission.

The operation also resulted in the death of two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national. During the intense clash, an Army Major was injured, underscoring the dangerous nature of such military operations.