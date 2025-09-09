Left Menu

Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira Steps Down

Timothy D. Shira, Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, resigns, confirmed by the state's secretariat. His resignation impacts numerous state authorities, with Speaker Thomas A. Sangma accepting it on September 8. A member of the National People's Party, Shira played a significant role in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:08 IST
Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira Steps Down
Timothy Dalbot Shira (Photo/Meghalaya Legislative Assembly) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Timothy D. Shira, the Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, has tendered his resignation, as announced by the state's legislative assembly secretariat on Monday. Following his resignation, pertinent authorities, including Members of the Assembly and the Chief Minister, have been duly informed of this development.

The speaker, Thomas A. Sangma, confirmed the acceptance of Shira's resignation, which was finalized on the morning of September 8. This move marks a notable change in the state's political landscape, with implications for various stakeholders in the assembly.

A stalwart of the National People's Party, Timothy Dalbot Shira represented the Resubelpara assembly constituency in the North Garo Hills district. Elected as Protem Speaker in March 2023, he has been an influential figure within Meghalaya's legislative body and political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

