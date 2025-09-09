Left Menu

Clash Over AIIMS Location in South Kashmir: A Political Tug-of-War

Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for opposing the AIIMS hospital site in Awantipora, South Kashmir. The hospital is part of significant regional projects established under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's government. Abdullah's remarks highlighted National Conference's perceived neglect of the area while Mufti accused NC of self-serving site selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:15 IST
Clash Over AIIMS Location in South Kashmir: A Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in South Kashmir is heating up as PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticizes Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the location choice for the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital.

The facility, which is slated to open in Awantipora by next year, is a significant part of the development initiatives in the region. Former chief minister Mufti argues that the National Conference's governance overlooked South Kashmir while underlining her government's achievements in the area.

Abdullah had previously visited Awantipora and questioned the site's fitness for the hospital, adding that comprehensive evaluations and modifications postponed the project. Both leaders remain at odds, spotlighting developmental policy and political influence in regional growth tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Greater Noida: Negligence Claims Life in Electric Mishap

Tragedy in Greater Noida: Negligence Claims Life in Electric Mishap

 India
2
Karachi's Endless Traffic Chaos: Encroachments and Empty Promises

Karachi's Endless Traffic Chaos: Encroachments and Empty Promises

 Pakistan
3
High-Stakes Fraud: CBI Arrests Key Figures in ₹183 Crore Scam

High-Stakes Fraud: CBI Arrests Key Figures in ₹183 Crore Scam

 India
4
Tragic Discovery: Stabbing on Rohini Road

Tragic Discovery: Stabbing on Rohini Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025