Clash Over AIIMS Location in South Kashmir: A Political Tug-of-War

The political landscape in South Kashmir is heating up as PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticizes Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the location choice for the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital.

The facility, which is slated to open in Awantipora by next year, is a significant part of the development initiatives in the region. Former chief minister Mufti argues that the National Conference's governance overlooked South Kashmir while underlining her government's achievements in the area.

Abdullah had previously visited Awantipora and questioned the site's fitness for the hospital, adding that comprehensive evaluations and modifications postponed the project. Both leaders remain at odds, spotlighting developmental policy and political influence in regional growth tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)