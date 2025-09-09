YSRCP Demands Immediate Urea Supply Amidst Protests

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) mobilized statewide demonstrations on Tuesday, targeting all revenue divisional offices across Andhra Pradesh to demand an adequate supply of fertilizers, particularly urea, amid an alleged scarcity.

In Nandigama, former minister Jogi Ramesh spearheaded the protests, with senior leaders leading similar acts in various state regions. The YSRCP emphasized the urgency of rectifying the urea supply crisis through a press statement.

YSRCP MLC L Appireddy criticized the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance government for allegedly employing police tactics to suppress 'Annadatha Poru' (farmers' fight), a demonstration planned to accentuate the urea shortage issue. Appireddy claimed that authorities had warned party members against participation, threatening legal action, and alleged that numerous leaders were placed under house arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)