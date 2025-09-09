Left Menu

YSRCP Demands Immediate Urea Supply Amidst Protests

The YSRCP, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, staged protests across Andhra Pradesh, demanding adequate supply of fertilisers amidst an alleged urea shortage. The party accused the TDP-led government of using police to suppress the protests and highlighted concerns about black-marketing and inflated fertiliser prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:35 IST
YSRCP Demands Immediate Urea Supply Amidst Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) mobilized statewide demonstrations on Tuesday, targeting all revenue divisional offices across Andhra Pradesh to demand an adequate supply of fertilizers, particularly urea, amid an alleged scarcity.

In Nandigama, former minister Jogi Ramesh spearheaded the protests, with senior leaders leading similar acts in various state regions. The YSRCP emphasized the urgency of rectifying the urea supply crisis through a press statement.

YSRCP MLC L Appireddy criticized the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance government for allegedly employing police tactics to suppress 'Annadatha Poru' (farmers' fight), a demonstration planned to accentuate the urea shortage issue. Appireddy claimed that authorities had warned party members against participation, threatening legal action, and alleged that numerous leaders were placed under house arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundation

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundat...

 India
2
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025