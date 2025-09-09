Historic Vice Presidential Poll Sees High Voter Turnout
The vice presidential election witnessed a high voter turnout of 96% among MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contest is between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Results are expected by late evening, with NDA having an advantage in this tight contest.
A brisk voting session on Tuesday saw a remarkable 96 percent turnout of MPs casting their ballots to elect the new vice president of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to vote in the closely watched contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.
The election, conducted in Parliament House, witnessed Members of Parliament lining up throughout the day to participate in the democratic process. By 3 PM, nearly all eligible votes were cast, with vote counting scheduled to commence at 6 PM and results to follow later in the evening.
The election presents a direct face-off between Radhakrishnan and Reddy following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. With the ruling NDA holding a numerical edge, the outcome appears promising for Radhakrishnan. The electorate comprises 781 MPs, requiring 391 votes for victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
