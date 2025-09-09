Left Menu

Chamundi Hill Chalo Protest Sparks Tension in Mysuru

BJP leaders and Hindu Jagarana Vedike members, among others, were detained by police during a 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' protest. The demonstration was against a recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar about the ownership of Chamundi Hill. Preventive custody was also applied to counter-protesting Dalit Mahasabha members.

Updated: 09-09-2025 15:49 IST
  • India

BJP leaders and Hindu Jagarana Vedike members were taken into preventive custody in Mysuru after attempting a 'Chamundi Hill Chalo' march. The protest was designed to express opposition to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement about Chamundi Hill's ownership.

Among those detained were MLA TS Srivathsa and former MP Pratap Simha. Authorities halted the protest march at Kurubarahalli Circle on the Chamundi Hill road, citing law and order concerns.

The protestors' actions followed Shivakumar's remarks, spurred by the government's invitation to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of 'Mysuru Dasara - 2025'. The situation highlights ongoing tensions regarding cultural and religious ownership of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

