Reviving Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Indian Pride

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, stressed that India's prosperity is rooted in hard work, in contrast to foreign wealth amassed through exploitation, in his speech at Basti district.

Addressing the gathering, he criticized the colonial mindset that had undervalued Indian heritage, promoting foreign ideals instead. Adityanath underscored India's past as a leading global economy, lamenting the decline in its economic contribution due to colonialism.

He invoked historical figures like Maharaja Suheldev to inspire a return to Indian traditions, calling for an end to the 'slave mentality' and advocating for local products, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)