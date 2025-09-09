Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Indian Pride

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of Indian hard work and heritage over foreign influences in a speech in Basti district. Highlighting India's historical prosperity, he urged the revival of Indian traditions and pride, while condemning past colonial exploitation and promoting 'Vocal for Local' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:03 IST
Reviving Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Indian Pride
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, stressed that India's prosperity is rooted in hard work, in contrast to foreign wealth amassed through exploitation, in his speech at Basti district.

Addressing the gathering, he criticized the colonial mindset that had undervalued Indian heritage, promoting foreign ideals instead. Adityanath underscored India's past as a leading global economy, lamenting the decline in its economic contribution due to colonialism.

He invoked historical figures like Maharaja Suheldev to inspire a return to Indian traditions, calling for an end to the 'slave mentality' and advocating for local products, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

 India
2
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

 India
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025