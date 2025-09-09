Political Unrest in Nepal: PM Oli Steps Down Amid Protests
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid massive anti-government protests. Demonstrators have targeted private residences of politicians and vandalized the parliament. The unrest has prompted India to advise its citizens against traveling to Nepal and necessitated tightened security along the Indo-Nepal border.
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following intense anti-government protests. Protesters have targeted the homes of leading politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and attacked the parliament building, escalating the country's political crisis.
As tensions rise, India has advised its citizens to postpone travel to Nepal until stability is restored. In response, Indian authorities have intensified security measures at the Indo-Nepal border, ensuring vigilance across all entry points amid growing concerns over regional stability.
The situation has attracted attention from the international community, with regional players urging dialogue and peaceful resolutions to the unrest. Meanwhile, domestic political figures seek to navigate the turmoil to restore order in the Himalayan nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
