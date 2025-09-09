The Doda Debate: A Political Dispute Goes Viral

A video from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, titled 'The Doda Debate,' has taken the internet by storm, featuring a heated argument between a politically engaged couple during a live stream.

The woman, a former Block Development Council member, vehemently defended detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, drawing criticism from her visibly frustrated husband, who inadvertently joined the broadcast.

As she advocated for Malik, detained under the PSA, the couple's disagreement captivated viewers, highlighting the strain political differences can place on personal relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)