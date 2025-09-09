The Doda Debate: A Political Dispute Goes Viral
A live-streamed debate from Jammu and Kashmir featuring AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the PSA becomes a viral sensation. A couple's quarrel over differing political views ignites a social media frenzy, sparking conversations about political disagreements in marriages.
A video from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, titled 'The Doda Debate,' has taken the internet by storm, featuring a heated argument between a politically engaged couple during a live stream.
The woman, a former Block Development Council member, vehemently defended detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, drawing criticism from her visibly frustrated husband, who inadvertently joined the broadcast.
As she advocated for Malik, detained under the PSA, the couple's disagreement captivated viewers, highlighting the strain political differences can place on personal relationships.
