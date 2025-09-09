Left Menu

Nepal's Political Rollercoaster: Resignation Amid Turmoil

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned during nationwide anti-corruption protests, deepening political instability. Since 2008, Nepal has seen numerous short-lived governments. The timeline highlights major political shifts, from monarchies to a federal republic, with challenges faced along the way, including civil unrest and constitutional changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:59 IST
Nepal's Political Rollercoaster: Resignation Amid Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, resigned on Tuesday amidst widespread anti-corruption demonstrations shaking the nation. His departure marks a new chapter of political instability for Nepal, a country that has seen 14 different governments since the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

The political timeline of Nepal is marked by significant changes. From monarchic rule dominated by the Ranas before 1951, the country transitioned to parliamentary democracy following a pro-democracy movement. However, the 1961 ban on political parties by King Mahendra led to governance under the 'Panchayat' system, which lasted until the successful people's campaign for multi-party democracy in 1990.

The early 21st century witnessed intense turmoil, as left-wing Maoists initiated a civil war in 1996, lasting a decade and resulting in over 17,000 deaths. The monarchy was abolished in 2008, and a new constitution was adopted in 2015. K.P. Sharma Oli's leadership began in 2015, with his tenure remaining fraught with challenges until his resignation amid current protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to serving society, empowering poor.

PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to...

 India
2
Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

 Global
3
Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

 India
4
Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025