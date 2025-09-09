Nepal's Political Rollercoaster: Resignation Amid Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, resigned on Tuesday amidst widespread anti-corruption demonstrations shaking the nation. His departure marks a new chapter of political instability for Nepal, a country that has seen 14 different governments since the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

The political timeline of Nepal is marked by significant changes. From monarchic rule dominated by the Ranas before 1951, the country transitioned to parliamentary democracy following a pro-democracy movement. However, the 1961 ban on political parties by King Mahendra led to governance under the 'Panchayat' system, which lasted until the successful people's campaign for multi-party democracy in 1990.

The early 21st century witnessed intense turmoil, as left-wing Maoists initiated a civil war in 1996, lasting a decade and resulting in over 17,000 deaths. The monarchy was abolished in 2008, and a new constitution was adopted in 2015. K.P. Sharma Oli's leadership began in 2015, with his tenure remaining fraught with challenges until his resignation amid current protests.

