Vote Theft Allegations: A Looming Crisis for Indian Democracy?

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of attempting to institute single-party dominance in India by engaging in 'vote theft' and leveraging widespread ideological manipulation.

Pilot emphasized the gravity of the situation by referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nationwide 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, which aims to shed light on electoral discrepancies. At a rally in Bihar, Gandhi highlighted the removal of millions of citizens from voter lists, intensifying concerns about electoral integrity.

Sachin Pilot further criticized the BJP for altering the selection panel for the Chief Election Commissioner by replacing the Chief Justice of India with the Union Home Minister, a move he claims undermines the transparency of electoral processes. The Congress has initiated a signature campaign in Chhattisgarh and plans to escalate protests, while questioning the BJP's unfulfilled promises.

