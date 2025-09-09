Left Menu

Vote Theft Allegations: A Looming Crisis for Indian Democracy?

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP of trying to establish single-party rule in India through vote theft and manipulation. The Congress party has launched the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign to raise awareness. The change in panel for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner has drawn criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:04 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of attempting to institute single-party dominance in India by engaging in 'vote theft' and leveraging widespread ideological manipulation.

Pilot emphasized the gravity of the situation by referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nationwide 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, which aims to shed light on electoral discrepancies. At a rally in Bihar, Gandhi highlighted the removal of millions of citizens from voter lists, intensifying concerns about electoral integrity.

Sachin Pilot further criticized the BJP for altering the selection panel for the Chief Election Commissioner by replacing the Chief Justice of India with the Union Home Minister, a move he claims undermines the transparency of electoral processes. The Congress has initiated a signature campaign in Chhattisgarh and plans to escalate protests, while questioning the BJP's unfulfilled promises.

