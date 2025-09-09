Left Menu

Governor Bhalla's Meeting with Kuki-Zo MLAs Sparks Political Controversy in Manipur

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla met with Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur to discuss preparations for Prime Minister Modi's anticipated visit. The meeting was criticized by Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh for being partisan and undermining democratic norms, as it excluded several elected representatives.

In a move stirring political controversy, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened with Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur on Tuesday. The meeting was part of preparations for the expected visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

The discussions included five MLAs—Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L Haokip, LM Khaute, and Paolienlal Haokip—along with BJP's Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip. The gathering took place at the deputy commissioner's office, officials confirmed.

Despite efforts to coordinate the upcoming visit, the absence of several elected representatives drew criticism from Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, who chastised the selective invitation as undermining democratic standards.

