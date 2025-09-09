Historic Election: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes India's 15th Vice President

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, known for his soft-spoken demeanor, has ascended to the role of India's 15th Vice President. Rooted in the RSS and BJP, Radhakrishnan represents the third leader from Tamil Nadu to achieve this dignified position.

With a history as Governor of Maharashtra and two-term Lok Sabha member, Radhakrishnan's political career is distinguished by his non-confrontational leadership. His selection aims to bridge political narratives, being the first OBC leader from South India in this high office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Radhakrishnan's incisive parliamentary interventions and his commitment to addressing citizens' challenges. As Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman, his vast experience across legislative and constitutional matters will undoubtedly prove valuable.

