Historic Election: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes India's 15th Vice President

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, with deep roots in the RSS and BJP, was elected as India's 15th Vice President. At 67, the Tamil Nadu leader succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar. Previously Governor of Maharashtra and a two-term Lok Sabha member, Radhakrishnan brings a wealth of political experience to his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, known for his soft-spoken demeanor, has ascended to the role of India's 15th Vice President. Rooted in the RSS and BJP, Radhakrishnan represents the third leader from Tamil Nadu to achieve this dignified position.

With a history as Governor of Maharashtra and two-term Lok Sabha member, Radhakrishnan's political career is distinguished by his non-confrontational leadership. His selection aims to bridge political narratives, being the first OBC leader from South India in this high office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Radhakrishnan's incisive parliamentary interventions and his commitment to addressing citizens' challenges. As Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman, his vast experience across legislative and constitutional matters will undoubtedly prove valuable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

