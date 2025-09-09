Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of being the mastermind behind a criminal group that sought to overturn his election defeat in 2022. As he cast his vote, Moraes described Bolsonaro's actions as an attempt to violently abolish democracy and organize a coup.

In response, Bolsonaro's defense maintains his innocence on all charges, which also include participation in an armed criminal organization and damage to government property. Justice Moraes is the first of five justices to vote, emphasizing that the crimes have been previously acknowledged by the high court.

Further votes are anticipated from Justices Flavio Dino, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin. The judiciary's final verdict on Bolsonaro's role in these allegations is expected by week's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)