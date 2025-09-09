Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of leading a criminal group to overturn his 2022 election loss. Bolsonaro faces charges of participating in an armed criminal organization, attempting a coup, and damaging cultural assets. A verdict is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:15 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of being the mastermind behind a criminal group that sought to overturn his election defeat in 2022. As he cast his vote, Moraes described Bolsonaro's actions as an attempt to violently abolish democracy and organize a coup.

In response, Bolsonaro's defense maintains his innocence on all charges, which also include participation in an armed criminal organization and damage to government property. Justice Moraes is the first of five justices to vote, emphasizing that the crimes have been previously acknowledged by the high court.

Further votes are anticipated from Justices Flavio Dino, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin. The judiciary's final verdict on Bolsonaro's role in these allegations is expected by week's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025