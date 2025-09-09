Left Menu

B Sudershan Reddy Embraces Defeat, Vows to Continue Ideological Fight

India Bloc's B Sudershan Reddy graciously accepted his defeat in the Vice Presidential election, extending congratulations to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan. Despite the outcome, Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to his ideological journey and democratic values while expressing gratitude to opposition parties. Radhakrishnan emerged victorious with 452 votes to Reddy's 300.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:35 IST
B Sudershan Reddy Embraces Defeat, Vows to Continue Ideological Fight
INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy gracefully acknowledged his defeat in the Vice Presidential election, extending congratulations to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, who secured victory as the 15th Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan triumphed over Reddy by 152 votes.

Despite the unfavorable result, Reddy declared his intent to continue his ideological struggle with even greater determination. Emphasizing the strength of democratic principles, he thanked opposition leaders for backing his candidacy.

The election saw a high voter turnout, with Radhakrishnan receiving 452 first preference votes compared to Reddy's 300. Fifteen votes were declared invalid. The results underscore the dynamics of India's political landscape as the nation witnessed a spirited Vice Presidential contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025