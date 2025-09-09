B Sudershan Reddy Embraces Defeat, Vows to Continue Ideological Fight

India Bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy gracefully acknowledged his defeat in the Vice Presidential election, extending congratulations to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, who secured victory as the 15th Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan triumphed over Reddy by 152 votes.

Despite the unfavorable result, Reddy declared his intent to continue his ideological struggle with even greater determination. Emphasizing the strength of democratic principles, he thanked opposition leaders for backing his candidacy.

The election saw a high voter turnout, with Radhakrishnan receiving 452 first preference votes compared to Reddy's 300. Fifteen votes were declared invalid. The results underscore the dynamics of India's political landscape as the nation witnessed a spirited Vice Presidential contest.

