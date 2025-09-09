Left Menu

Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over Punjab Flood Aid: A Tale of Disparities

AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticizes Prime Minister Modi for the inadequacy of Rs 1,600 crore flood compensation for Punjab. Contrasting this with debt waivers to industrialists, Sisodia highlights the plight of Punjabis. PM Modi's relief efforts include multi-program assistance, emphasizing recovery through housing, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:43 IST
Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over Punjab Flood Aid: A Tale of Disparities
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging critique, AAP leader Manish Sisodia lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the announced Rs 1,600 crore aid for flood-hit Punjab. Sisodia argued that this compensation falls short, especially when juxtaposed with the considerable debt waivers granted to well-known industrialists such as Adani and Ambani, amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Highlighting Punjab's historical significance in feeding the nation and securing its borders, Sisodia expressed disappointment in the scant relief offered to the flood-devastated farmers and laborers. He accused the Modi government of offering mere "consolation" to the suffering state while granting massive relief to affluent business figures.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office emphasized a comprehensive recovery strategy for Punjab. This includes financial aid for rebuilding efforts through programs like the PM Awas Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, infrastructure reconstruction, and specialized support for flood-impacted farmers and their lands, signaling a commitment to a multidimensional relief approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025