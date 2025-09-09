Sisodia Slams PM Modi Over Punjab Flood Aid: A Tale of Disparities

In a stinging critique, AAP leader Manish Sisodia lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the announced Rs 1,600 crore aid for flood-hit Punjab. Sisodia argued that this compensation falls short, especially when juxtaposed with the considerable debt waivers granted to well-known industrialists such as Adani and Ambani, amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Highlighting Punjab's historical significance in feeding the nation and securing its borders, Sisodia expressed disappointment in the scant relief offered to the flood-devastated farmers and laborers. He accused the Modi government of offering mere "consolation" to the suffering state while granting massive relief to affluent business figures.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office emphasized a comprehensive recovery strategy for Punjab. This includes financial aid for rebuilding efforts through programs like the PM Awas Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, infrastructure reconstruction, and specialized support for flood-impacted farmers and their lands, signaling a commitment to a multidimensional relief approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)