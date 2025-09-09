Left Menu

Congress Amplifies Voter Rights with District-Level Adhikar Yatra

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announced a district-level Voter Adhikar Yatra in northeast Delhi, following Rahul Gandhi's impactful 16-day campaign in Bihar. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about 'vote theft'. The Congress aims to strengthen its base and protect voter's rights across the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:25 IST
Congress Amplifies Voter Rights with District-Level Adhikar Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has unveiled plans to organize a district-level Voter Adhikar Yatra in northeast Delhi, as stated by its president Devender Yadav. This follows the significant influence of Rahul Gandhi's extensive campaign in Bihar, aiming to combat 'vote theft'.

Gandhi's 16-day march covered 25 districts and over 1300 kilometers, making a striking impression on the public and addressing electoral issues. The Delhi Congress commenced its initial Yatra on cycles in Babarpur on August 15 and is set to continue in the Karawal Nagar District.

Yadav emphasized that, in coming weeks, these efforts will unfold across all districts. Enhanced party activism through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan has bolstered grassroots structures. The ongoing Yatra underscores its commitment to safeguarding voting rights, particularly for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

 India
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

 Global
4
Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines

Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025