Congress Amplifies Voter Rights with District-Level Adhikar Yatra

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has unveiled plans to organize a district-level Voter Adhikar Yatra in northeast Delhi, as stated by its president Devender Yadav. This follows the significant influence of Rahul Gandhi's extensive campaign in Bihar, aiming to combat 'vote theft'.

Gandhi's 16-day march covered 25 districts and over 1300 kilometers, making a striking impression on the public and addressing electoral issues. The Delhi Congress commenced its initial Yatra on cycles in Babarpur on August 15 and is set to continue in the Karawal Nagar District.

Yadav emphasized that, in coming weeks, these efforts will unfold across all districts. Enhanced party activism through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan has bolstered grassroots structures. The ongoing Yatra underscores its commitment to safeguarding voting rights, particularly for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)