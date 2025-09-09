Tragedy at Siachen: Three Soldiers Perish in Avalanche
An avalanche at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, has claimed the lives of three soldiers, including two Agniveers. A rescue operation retrieved the soldiers' bodies. The Fire and Fury Corps saluted their sacrifice and expressed condolences to their families.
An avalanche in the Siachen region, the world's highest battlefield located in the Union territory of Ladakh, led to the tragic deaths of three Indian soldiers, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The disaster struck the 12,000-feet-high base camp, entrapping three soldiers. Among the deceased were Sepoy Mohit Kumar and Agniveers Niraj Kumar Choudhary and Dabhi Rakesh Devabhai.
A swift rescue operation was launched, resulting in the retrieval of the soldiers' bodies. The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps honored the fallen soldiers for their sacrifice and extended condolences to the grieving families in a message on social media platform X.
