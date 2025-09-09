Left Menu

Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

Congress MLAs protested the installation of cameras aimed at opposition benches in the Rajasthan Assembly, accusing the government of targeting them. The dispute caused multiple House adjournments. Amidst the chaos, a controversial bill on mass conversions was passed. The opposition alleged privacy infringement, while the government justified the move.

  • India

A ruckus erupted in the Rajasthan Assembly as Congress MLAs protested the installation of additional cameras purportedly aimed at opposition benches. The government denied allegations of targeting, resulting in the House being adjourned twice in the midst of heated slogans from Congress leaders.

Amidst the uproar, the assembly passed a contentious bill mandating 20 years to life imprisonment for mass conversions by deception, and a sentence of seven to 14 years for fraudulent conversions. The Leader of Opposition and senior Congress figures argued the cameras infringed on their privacy, fueling further protest.

In defense, the Government Chief Whip noted that the chamber is a public space, where privacy is not expected. Additional protests took place over delays in Panchayati Raj and municipal elections, with Congress MLAs alleging the government feared electoral defeat.

