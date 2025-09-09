Left Menu

Karra Criticizes Shah Amidst Jammu & Kashmir Flood Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, visits flood-hit areas, criticizing Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting. Focus remains on flood relief rather than AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention. Karra calls for a Rs 5,000 crore relief package and a judicial probe into administrative lapses.

Updated: 09-09-2025 21:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention, choosing instead to focus his efforts on flood-hit areas in the region.

Karra criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting the areas affected by recent cloudbursts and floods, mentioning specific locations like Chasoti, Vaishno Devi, and Bagda in Kathua. He expressed disappointment, stating that officials should have met with the affected communities. Karra dismissed questions about Malik's detention, emphasizing the need to first address the flood crisis.

The Congress leader visited flood-stricken districts, assessing damage and calling for a judicial probe into administrative lapses that exacerbated the disaster's impact. Karra demanded a Rs 5,000 crore relief package and free rations for six months for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

