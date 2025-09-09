Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines
C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India, securing 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. His victory, supported by cross-voting from opposition MPs, was celebrated by the BJP as a testament to his broader acceptance.
C P Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th Vice President of India has sparked celebrations within the BJP, as the NDA candidate secured a significant win with 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.
This impressive victory margin is attributed to the unexpected cross-voting by around 40 opposition MPs, who, according to BJP sources, voted according to their conscience.
BJP leaders hailed this outcome as a reflection of Radhakrishnan's broad appeal and credited the prime minister's leadership for the party's strategic candidate choice. Meanwhile, 15 MPs reportedly abstained, casting doubt voluntarily as a stance against both camps.
