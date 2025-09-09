Michigan Judge Clears Trump Electors: A Landmark Decision

A judge in Michigan has dismissed charges against a group of residents who attempted to certify Donald Trump as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, challenging prosecutorial efforts to hold his allies accountable.

District Court Judge Kristen D. Simmons determined the 15 defendants were exercising their constitutional rights, citing insufficient evidence to prove intent to defraud the state. The defendants believed in election irregularities, prompting their actions, which were protected by the First Amendment, Judge Simmons ruled.

In July, Michigan's Attorney General charged the group with forgery-related offenses after they falsely claimed to be Trump electors, despite Joe Biden winning the state. The judge's decision could influence similar cases in multiple states. Defense attorneys criticized the charges as politically motivated.

