White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

The White House is actively working on legislation designed to extend current federal funding until January 31, according to a statement from U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Tuesday. This move aims to prevent a looming government shutdown as the new fiscal year commences on October 1.

Scalise emphasized that the dates and duration of the funding extension are still under discussion and have not yet been finalized. The suggested timeline reflects efforts to secure financial stability and operational continuity for the federal government.

This legislative push highlights the administration's strategic approach to managing fiscal challenges and avoiding the disruptions associated with potential government shutdowns. As talks continue, the focus remains on ensuring adequate funding to maintain government operations into the new fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)