U.S. House Committee Condemns China's Military Escalation

The U.S. House Select Committee on China has strongly criticized recent military exercises conducted by Beijing near Taiwan. In a statement released on Tuesday, the committee's leaders described the drills as a 'deliberate escalation.'

John Moolenaar, the committee's Republican chairman, and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi stated that these military maneuvers are intended to intimidate Taiwan and other democracies in the region.

They warned that China's actions undermine peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific, raising concerns about regional security and geopolitical strife.

