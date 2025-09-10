Left Menu

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Recent polling shows Donald Trump's approval rating at 42%, with better performance on crime and immigration than the economy. A slight methodology change in the survey didn't significantly affect results. Trump's actions in cities and economic challenges add to his controversial presidential performance.

Updated: 10-09-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:38 IST
Donald Trump's presidential approval rating currently stands at 42%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey suggests higher public approval for his handling of crime and immigration, while his management of the economy receives less favorable reviews.

Conducted over five days and including 1,084 adult participants nationwide, the poll reflects a decline from a previous survey in August, where Trump had a 40% approval rating. Alterations in the survey's methodology, such as excluding the option for respondents to be 'not sure,' aim to clarify public perception without skewing results.

Trump's policies, particularly involving federal intervention in urban centers and his economic moves, like increased tariffs, are contributing to a divided public opinion. Despite deploying federal forces to manage crime and immigration, economic concerns persist, with declining job growth compounding the challenges faced during his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

