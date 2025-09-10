Left Menu

Macron's New Appointment: Sebastien Lecornu Surprises France as Prime Minister

French President Macron has appointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister, highlighting his commitment to a pro-business reform agenda. Lecornu, a loyalist, faces resistance from leftist parties but aims to build consensus on France's budget and policy direction with all political forces, amid a challenging political landscape.

Sebastien Lecornu

In a surprising political maneuver, French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his close ally, Sebastien Lecornu, as the new Prime Minister. Lecornu, who has been a staunch supporter since Macron's 2017 presidential campaign, now leads a minority government amid widespread public dissatisfaction.

Lecornu's appointment has sparked criticism, particularly from leftist parties who are urging voters to express their opposition through widespread protests. Despite the tension, National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella has signaled potential willingness to collaborate with Lecornu, particularly regarding the national budget.

Lecornu's immediate challenge will be securing consensus on the budget for 2026, following the ousting of his predecessor, Francois Bayrou, due to his aggressive spending cuts. The political climate in France remains tumultuous as Lecornu aims to balance reform with compromise.

