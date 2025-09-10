Left Menu

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

The United Nations warns that soaring global military expenditures are jeopardizing investments in crucial sectors like health and education. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasizes the need to redirect funds towards sustainable development goals to foster a stable and peaceful future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:38 IST
The United Nations has issued a stark warning about the consequences of surging global military expenditures, highlighting how they threaten vital investments in health, education, and employment creation. This call comes from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stated that such spending does not guarantee peace and instead fuels arms races and mistrust.

According to Guterres, current military spending, which reached a record USD 2.7 trillion, diverts resources from achieving the UN's 2030 development goals. His report, 'The Security We Need: Rebalancing Military Spending for a Sustainable and Peaceful Future,' is set to spark discussions at the UN General Assembly.

Emphasizing the importance of international cooperation, the report argues that redirecting even a fraction of military funds could bridge critical gaps in sectors like education and healthcare. The UN highlights that investing in development is crucial for peace, as poverty and underdevelopment often lead to insecurity and conflict.

