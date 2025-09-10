Trump Navigates Diplomatic Turbulence After Israeli Strike in Qatar

In a fraught diplomatic maneuver, President Donald Trump is navigating the complex aftermath of Israel's strike on Hamas officials in Qatar. Trump distanced himself from the attack, which was carried out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, refraining from outright condemnation but acknowledging it did not align with US or Israeli goals.

The strike has put a spotlight on Qatar's relationship with Hamas and the US's strategic positioning in the Gulf, particularly due to the presence of US troops in Qatar. Trump's administration faces scrutiny for its response, as Qatar denies receiving any warning of the impending attack despite US attempts to inform them.

Meanwhile, Trump emphasizes Qatar's role as a key Gulf ally and aims to maintain strong diplomatic ties, while simultaneously supporting Israel's goal of dismantling Hamas. As negotiations continue behind closed doors, Trump seeks to broker peace, leveraging the situation as an opportunity amidst ongoing tensions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)