Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Toshimitsu Motegi, vying to lead Japan's ruling party, has expressed support for the Bank of Japan's policy to gradually wind down its ultra-easy monetary policy. This move indicates a shift as the nation approaches the end of deflation.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set to vote on a new leader on October 4, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba. While the winner needs formal parliamentary approval to become the next prime minister, the LDP, along with its coalition partner Komeito, lacks a majority in parliament.

Motegi proposed economic revitalization measures, including encouraging corporate investment and establishing a fund for local governments. He also suggested expanding the coalition by partnering with parties like the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party, focusing on diplomacy, national security, energy, and constitutional issues.