India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

The Congress of India critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the natural partnership between India and the US, highlighting President Trump's repeated claims about mediating India-Pakistan relations. This follows Trump's optimistic outlook on ongoing India-US trade talks, indicating a thaw in bilateral tensions over tariffs and oil trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:06 IST
Amid a thaw in India-US relations, the Congress on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of the two nations as 'natural partners'.

Taking a dig, the Congress highlighted US President Donald Trump's repeated assertions about facilitating the India-Pakistan ceasefire, implying the use of trade talks as leverage.

Despite recent diplomatic tensions, Trump's positive comments on trade negotiations suggest an improving relationship, with Modi expressing optimism that these discussions will unlock the partnership's limitless potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

