Tensions Rise as Drones Invade Polish Airspace

In a significant escalation of security concerns, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk disclosed the incursion of nineteen drones into Polish airspace, with a majority entering from Belarus. Speaking in parliament, Tusk confirmed the interception and shooting down of three drones, with a fourth potentially neutralized.

"These drones posed a direct threat to national security," Tusk emphasized, highlighting the serious implications of the incident. The developments have radically altered the political landscape, necessitating consultations with allies.

In response to the heightened threat, Poland has commenced formal proceedings to invoke Article 4 of the NATO Treaty, seeking allied support and consultation in mitigating regional security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)