Punjab's Plea: Cheema Labels Modi's Aid 'Woefully Inadequate'

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has expressed dissatisfaction with the central government's financial aid package for the state, which was recently ravaged by severe floods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief fund of Rs 1,600 crore after surveying the affected areas. Cheema labeled the sum as 'miserably meagre' considering the extensive damage.

Cheema denounced Modi for visiting the state a month post-disaster and accused him of neglecting the local government during his visit. He called for a more substantial relief of Rs 20,000 crore, aligning his request with the devastation's scale.

