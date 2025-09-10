Left Menu

Punjab's Plea: Cheema Labels Modi's Aid 'Woefully Inadequate'

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized Prime Minister Modi's Rs 1,600 crore aid for flood-hit Punjab as inadequate. He demanded a greater relief amount, highlighting the devastation and accusing Modi of disrespecting Punjab. Cheema also alleged Modi prioritized meeting BJP members over addressing local flood victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:20 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has expressed dissatisfaction with the central government's financial aid package for the state, which was recently ravaged by severe floods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief fund of Rs 1,600 crore after surveying the affected areas. Cheema labeled the sum as 'miserably meagre' considering the extensive damage.

Cheema denounced Modi for visiting the state a month post-disaster and accused him of neglecting the local government during his visit. He called for a more substantial relief of Rs 20,000 crore, aligning his request with the devastation's scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

