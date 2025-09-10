Left Menu

Panneerselvam Supports AIADMK Unification Efforts Amid Political Speculations

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has expressed support for unification efforts within AIADMK, backing figures like TTV Dhinakaran. Despite not having any specific demands to re-join, he emphasized that party cohesiveness could help realize the ideals of its founder. Speculations around potential leadership changes persist.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has voiced his endorsement for efforts aimed at unifying the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), advocating for key figures such as TTV Dhinakaran and K A Sengottaiyan. Panneerselvam clarified, however, that he has no specific conditions for rejoining the party.

Speaking from Madurai, he wholly welcomed the initiatives for reunification, emphasizing that the ideals of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and former leader J Jayalalithaa could only be realized through cohesion. His statements come in the wake of Sengottaiyan's deadline to reintegrate expelled members.

Despite not possessing specific demands to re-ally himself with AIADMK, Panneerselvam expressed optimism about future political developments. While open to the notion of shifting alliances, he refrained from speculating on Edappadi K Palaniswami's candidacy as it remains a subject of ongoing legal contention.

