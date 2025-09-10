Limison D Sangma Set to Become Meghalaya Assembly's Deputy Speaker

NPP legislator Limison D Sangma from Raksamgre assembly constituency is on track to be elected as the deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly, with the election set for September 12.

After filing his nomination, Sangma was the only candidate in the race, with his candidacy endorsed by cabinet ministers Marcuise N Marak and AT Mondal.

This follows the resignation of Timothy D Shira, who vacated the position under the direction of the party's high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)