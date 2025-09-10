Limison D Sangma Set to Become Meghalaya Assembly's Deputy Speaker
Limison D Sangma is poised to be elected as the new deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly. He emerged as the sole candidate for the role after filing his nomination, following the resignation of Timothy D Shira from the post on party directive.
NPP legislator Limison D Sangma from Raksamgre assembly constituency is on track to be elected as the deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly, with the election set for September 12.
After filing his nomination, Sangma was the only candidate in the race, with his candidacy endorsed by cabinet ministers Marcuise N Marak and AT Mondal.
This follows the resignation of Timothy D Shira, who vacated the position under the direction of the party's high command.
