Stranded in Kathmandu: Indian Tourists Amid Nepal Unrest

Indian tourists, including Gauri K from Chennai, find themselves stranded in Kathmandu due to unrest. Flights are cancelled, and mobs create chaos despite a curfew. Over 150 Indians are impacted, with concerns over hotel costs and high airfare amidst turmoil following Nepal's PM resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:35 IST
The bustling streets of Kathmandu are now eerily quiet as unrest sends ripples through Nepal's capital. Indian tourists, many originating from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, find themselves caught in the turmoil. Gauri K, a traveler from Chennai, faces uncertainty after her flight was canceled amid escalating tensions.

A failed expedition to Kailash-Mansarovar has turned into an extended stay for over 150 Indian tourists. The significant presence includes about 20 individuals from Bengaluru, all held up in a hotel as curfews and gunfire loom outside. Anarchy has gripped the capital, with mobs torching buildings, defying the imposed restrictions.

The political climate remains volatile following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Despite his step down, demonstrations persist with fires set to significant government structures. In this chaos, airlines reportedly charge exorbitant fares, worsening the plight of those desperate to return home.

