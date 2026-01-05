Flights Canceled Amid Heavy Snowfall in France

The French civil aviation authority has issued a directive for airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports on Monday afternoon and evening due to significant snowfall in the region, a spokesperson informed Reuters.

Airlines have the autonomy to choose which flights to cancel, provided they effectively decrease the number of takeoffs and landings as stipulated by officials.

This decision comes as the area faces severe weather conditions, necessitating precautions to ensure safety and minimize disruptions in the air travel sector.

