C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

The Election Commission has officially certified the election of C P Radhakrishnan as India's 15th Vice President. The formal announcement was made on Wednesday by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu.

The certification was delivered to the Union Home Secretary by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Secretary Suman Kumar Das, signaling the transition in leadership. An oath-taking ceremony is planned, where President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12.

Radhakrishnan, 67, emerged victorious in the vice-presidential election, defeating the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy by a significant 152-vote margin. The election took place following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)