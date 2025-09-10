Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan has been certified as the 15th Vice President of India by the Election Commission after defeating B Sudershan Reddy. The Union Home Secretary received the certification and an oath ceremony is scheduled for September 12, to be conducted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:35 IST
C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has officially certified the election of C P Radhakrishnan as India's 15th Vice President. The formal announcement was made on Wednesday by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu.

The certification was delivered to the Union Home Secretary by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Secretary Suman Kumar Das, signaling the transition in leadership. An oath-taking ceremony is planned, where President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12.

Radhakrishnan, 67, emerged victorious in the vice-presidential election, defeating the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy by a significant 152-vote margin. The election took place following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

Nationwide Voter List Overhaul to Ensure Integrity

 India
2
Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Sanaa

 Global
3
Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season

Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winn...

 India
4
EU Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine Defence

EU Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine Defence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025