C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency
C P Radhakrishnan has been certified as the 15th Vice President of India by the Election Commission after defeating B Sudershan Reddy. The Union Home Secretary received the certification and an oath ceremony is scheduled for September 12, to be conducted by President Droupadi Murmu.
The Election Commission has officially certified the election of C P Radhakrishnan as India's 15th Vice President. The formal announcement was made on Wednesday by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu.
The certification was delivered to the Union Home Secretary by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Secretary Suman Kumar Das, signaling the transition in leadership. An oath-taking ceremony is planned, where President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12.
Radhakrishnan, 67, emerged victorious in the vice-presidential election, defeating the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy by a significant 152-vote margin. The election took place following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health concerns.
