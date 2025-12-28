President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on Historic Submarine Sortie Aboard INS Vaghsheer

In a historic event on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu boarded the indigenously-built submarine INS Vaghsheer for a two-hour dive off the Western seaboard, underlining India's strategic emphasis on enhancing undersea warfare capabilities.

This marked only the second time a serving President has experienced a submarine sortie, the first being APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006. Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, President Murmu experienced firsthand the operational prowess of the Indian Navy's Kalvari class 'silent sentinel' submarine, based at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, praised the crew's exceptional readiness and commitment. Witnessing operational demonstrations, she lauded the submarine as an example of the Navy's professional excellence and unwavering commitment to national security.

