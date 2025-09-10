Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of Tipra Motha, declared himself the 'original landowner' of parts of Tripura, sparking controversy. He vowed to seek justice for tribal communities, criticizing mainstream parties for neglecting indigenous needs. The statement comes amid ongoing demands for the establishment of a separate Tipraland.
Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma ignited controversy by claiming to be the 'original landowner' of Agartala and other regions, while addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The gathering was significant as it echoed ongoing demands for a separate Tipraland, accentuated by demonstrations back in Tripura.
Highlighting inaction by mainstream parties, Debbarma reiterated his commitment to tribal justice, urging the Union government to take decisive action similar to Indira Gandhi's historical intervention.
