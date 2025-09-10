Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

In a significant development, Polish airspace witnessed an incursion by drones, sparking questions about the incident's intent. Whether this breach was deliberate or an accident remains uncertain.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed solidarity with NATO and European Union partner Poland, emphasizing the grave nature of the incident.

Fico, in his statement, offered Slovakia's support in unraveling this matter. He highlighted the importance of determining who controlled the drones to ensure regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)