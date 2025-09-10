BJP Strategizes Ahead of PM Modi's Manipur Visit

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Manipur on September 13, BJP's North-East in-charge, Sambit Patra, landed in the state on Wednesday. His arrival marks the onset of strategic preparations by the party.

Accompanied by BJP's Manipur in-charge, Ajeet Gopchade, Patra is slated to meet with local party functionaries and state MLAs at the BJP's state headquarters, engaging in discussions crucial to organizing Modi's visit.

Greeted at Imphal airport by BJP state unit president A Sharda Devi, Patra's visit is shrouded in anticipation. While Sharda Devi did not disclose details regarding Patra's objectives, sources indicate that his presence is essential for planning coordination.

