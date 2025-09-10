Left Menu

BJP Strategizes Ahead of PM Modi's Manipur Visit

BJP's NE in-charge Sambit Patra has arrived in Manipur to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. He was welcomed by local party leaders and will engage with party functionaries. The visit aims to coordinate efforts and solidify plans for Modi's engagement in the state.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:50 IST
In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Manipur on September 13, BJP's North-East in-charge, Sambit Patra, landed in the state on Wednesday. His arrival marks the onset of strategic preparations by the party.

Accompanied by BJP's Manipur in-charge, Ajeet Gopchade, Patra is slated to meet with local party functionaries and state MLAs at the BJP's state headquarters, engaging in discussions crucial to organizing Modi's visit.

Greeted at Imphal airport by BJP state unit president A Sharda Devi, Patra's visit is shrouded in anticipation. While Sharda Devi did not disclose details regarding Patra's objectives, sources indicate that his presence is essential for planning coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

