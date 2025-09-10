Left Menu

Germany Supports EU Policy Dialogue on Israel Proposals

Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, announced that Germany will engage in discussions regarding proposals by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen concerning Israel. These proposals seek a collaborative dialogue with EU member states. Wadephul underscored Germany's commitment to participating in these ongoing discussions.

Germany Supports EU Policy Dialogue on Israel Proposals
Germany has expressed its readiness to engage in discussions concerning proposals put forth by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen targeting Israel. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized this point on Wednesday, underscoring Germany's commitment.

According to Wadephul, von der Leyen intends to engage in dialogue with EU member states to refine the details of her proposals. He assured that Germany is prepared to take part in these discussions and is actively engaged in ongoing dialogues within the EU framework.

The comments were made during a joint news conference with his Dutch counterpart, reflecting Germany's proactive stance in EU policy matters related to Israel.

