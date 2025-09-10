Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

France's newly-appointed Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, finds himself in a precarious political position as he assumes office. On his inaugural day, the threat of a no-confidence vote looms large amid widespread protests against President Macron's policies.

Lecornu, stepping in for François Bayrou as the fourth prime minister within a year, has committed to engaging with all political factions and unions before establishing his Cabinet. However, skepticism surrounds his appointment from Macron's opponents, coinciding with nationwide demonstrations demanding change under the slogan "Block Everything."

Far-left and far-right parties hold the parliamentary balance, posing a challenge for Lecornu, who must address budget issues without a clear majority. With potential snap elections on the horizon, Lecornu, a long-time ally of Macron, is under pressure to resolve political deadlocks and unify the fragmented legislature.

