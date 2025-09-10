SIT Probes Alleged Pakistani Links to Assam Politician

An investigation by Assam's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly revealed startling facts concerning alleged ties between Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistani entities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Sarma, addressing the media, suggested a larger conspiracy targeting India's sovereignty has been unearthed.

The SIT, headed by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, submitted its findings to the Chief Minister's office. The report allegedly exposes a connection involving Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Coulburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, with implications of British collaboration in alleged nefarious activities.

With the SIT having been established following Sarma's earlier allegations against Gogoi, it is now up to the Assam government to review the report. The findings are expected to be presented to the State Cabinet for detailed examination. Sarma emphasized the seriousness of the investigation and promised transparency once the Cabinet has made its deliberations.