Mamata Banerjee Condemns Nepal Unrest Amidst Political Upheaval
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced serious concerns over the political turmoil in Nepal, condemning the brutal killing of a former Prime Minister's spouse. Highlighting her state’s commitment to humanity, she called for an end to violence and political expediency that threatens lives.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her deep concern regarding the escalating turmoil in neighboring Nepal, vehemently condemning the gruesome killing of a former prime minister's wife, reportedly burnt alive.
Banerjee stressed that West Bengal has consistently been a bastion of humanity and compassion, urging individuals to prevent violence and political opportunism from wreaking havoc on human lives.
The political crisis in Nepal intensified with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation amidst widespread protests, leading to demonstrators setting fire to government buildings and political residences. Banerjee also noted the need for increased vigilance in regions close to Nepal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
